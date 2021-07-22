Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 369,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,641. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

