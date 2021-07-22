Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. 369,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

