Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.59

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.59 and last traded at C$67.42, with a volume of 125415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.64.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.01.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.