Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.79. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.77, with a volume of 52,480 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The company has a market cap of C$597.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,260.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

