Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 6070331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.