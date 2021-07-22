Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.71

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 13339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Root by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

