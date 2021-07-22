Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $459.33.

ROP opened at $493.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $494.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

