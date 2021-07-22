Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $24,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

