Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Leidos worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leidos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Leidos by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after acquiring an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

