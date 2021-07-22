Royal Bank of Canada Buys 64,584 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Silgan were worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Silgan by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,558 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

