Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Abiomed worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,721,000 after buying an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
ABMD stock opened at $322.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.
In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.