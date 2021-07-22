Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $24,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

