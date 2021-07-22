Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 819,644 shares.The stock last traded at $98.38 and had previously closed at $98.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $91,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

