Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 107,557 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.47. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

