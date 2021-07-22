Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates CHF 30 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

