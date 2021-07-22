Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,816 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $22,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 170.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 340.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.14.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $197.90 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.