Royal Bank of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$126.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$129.40.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,942.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

