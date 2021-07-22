RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report $205.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.15 million to $216.60 million. RPC posted sales of $89.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $823.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.05 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $969.63 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RPC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RPC by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RPC by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RPC by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.13.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.