Rupiah Token Hits Market Cap of $5.59 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $761,519.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00884934 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.