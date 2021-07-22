Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 10th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of RUSHB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 16,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.26. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

