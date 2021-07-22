Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.62, but opened at $41.15. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 97 shares.

The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 95.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.