SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

