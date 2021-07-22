Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%.

NASDAQ SAL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.