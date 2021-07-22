SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.
Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $139.51. 16,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.89. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 178.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $73,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
