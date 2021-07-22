SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $139.51. 16,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.89. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 178.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $73,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

