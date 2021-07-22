SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.20.
NYSE SAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $552,001,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
