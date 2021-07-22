SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.20.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $552,001,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.