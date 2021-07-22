Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Shares Sold by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lessened its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRSA. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,746,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.