SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Down to $334.53

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $334.53, but opened at $325.27. SBA Communications shares last traded at $337.28, with a volume of 926 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 269.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

