Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Update

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 31,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.29. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

