Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Price Up 6%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.83. 10,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 371,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

