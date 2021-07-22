Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,636 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

