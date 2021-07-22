Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.