Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 90,205 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,205 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Aaron’s worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of AAN opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

