Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,210 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $7,539,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $5,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

GCMG stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

