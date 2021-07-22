Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 126,071 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19.

