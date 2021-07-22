Scopia Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Landcadia Holdings IV accounts for 0.0% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $3,039,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.