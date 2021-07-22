Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 707,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,425. The stock has a market cap of $664.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.