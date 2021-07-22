Scopus Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.33% of Callaway Golf worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $4,531,000.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 9,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,393. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

