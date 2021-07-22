Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $81.05 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,048,000. Dollar General makes up 1.0% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,681. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.