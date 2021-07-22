Scopus Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $57,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,659. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.