Scopus Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.23. 48,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

