ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $795.49

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 795.49 ($10.39) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.49). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.62), with a volume of 27,041 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 795.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

