SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $298.45 and last traded at $296.25, with a volume of 11433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.92.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

