Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.26.

STX opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.27. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 33,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

