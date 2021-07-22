Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

