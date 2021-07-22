Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of STX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,407. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.83.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.