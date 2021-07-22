Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

