SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

