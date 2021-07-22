SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $467.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the highest is $477.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $424.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 16,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,631. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,645.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 66,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

