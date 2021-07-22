SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

SEIC opened at $62.79 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.