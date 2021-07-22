Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 4,113 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Endava were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Endava by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,421. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

